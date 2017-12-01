



The Nigerian Government has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian. Nigeria says it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East.







The latest tension followed the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, delivered Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in the Middle East.







"Nigeria calls on all parties to make genuine efforts to find peaceful solutions and to cooperate closely with the UN and its relevant agencies accompanying them to realise this objective,” he said.“As the international community continues to seek avenues to advance peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, international efforts remain focused on paving the way for Israel and Palestine to return to meaningful negotiations.







"It is a situation that has reverberation around the region and even beyond.“Nigeria believes that achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive settlement of the question of Palestine is imperative for the attainment of durable peace and stability in the Middle East".







Nigeria expressed pleasure at the statement by the Quartet envoys of Sept. 28, 2017, which welcomed the efforts of the Palestinians to create the conditions for the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in Gaza. The Quartet stressed the importance of close and continuing coordination of all efforts to achieve the common goal of the two-state solution in line with UN resolutions and international laws.