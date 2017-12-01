



Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the Federal Government to give state pardon to members of the group in prisons.





According to him, the youths did nothing wrong, adding that they only expressed their lawful rights as citizens. Ejiofor noted this in a letter he wrote to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.





He said,“hundreds of innocent and defenseless IPOB members who are mostly youths,”are still in prisons in the South East and Kuje Prison in Abuja based on "phantom, frivolous and cooked-up allegations".



