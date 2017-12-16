IPOB Caution Nwodo Over Anti Biafra Comment

Published:





The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has accused John Nwodo of conniving with the Federal Government to use lethal force against Biafra agitators. Nwodo who is the President-General of the Ohaneze Ndigbo had on Wednesday said he will not allow anyone drag Igbos into another war.









He also called on the now-proscribed IPOB to seek a better way to fight for Igbos and not looking for an independent Biafra. However, IPOB has accused Nwodo of being cowered by threats from the Federal Government.









The group in a statement on Thursday, also said Nwodo’s stance is sending a wrong signal to other ethnic groups in the country that Igbos are weak. "From every indication, Chief Nwodo has confirmed that he was one of those that sanctioned the use of lethal force against unarmed, peaceful IPOB family members gathered at Kanu’s residence on the 11th and 14th of September 2017,” part of the statement read.









"The likes of Ohanaeze Ndigbo should be defending the interest of movements like IPOB fighting for the survival of all oppressed people within Nigeria, instead of conniving with the oppressor to unleash mayhem and death on their own.”Continuing, IPOB stated that, “Chief Nwodo’s open acknowledgement during his speech at the National Stadium Surulere that he would sabotage Biafra again is a demonstration of highest level of cowardice which our oppressors will read as a sign of weakness at the heart of Igbo leadership.











"What he has succeeded in doing is to embolden Hausa Fulani into believing that Igbos are their slaves.“Such uncharacteristic display of impotent leadership in the face of political, economic and social emasculation of an entire race by this present regime of Buhari, should not be associated with anybody claiming to be the leader of Ndi-Igbo.”

Share This