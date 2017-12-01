



President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Nigerian army to partner other security agencies in the fight against insurgency. Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, at the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference in Ibadan, Buhari also reiterated his government’s determination to fight insurgency in Nigeria.









"I want you to look ahead with the aim of sustaining the nation’s democratic efforts. It is evident that the nation’s armed forces have moved to the next level,” the president said.“The nation appreciates the enormous sacrifices of our gallant officers and pray for the repose of the souls of our soldiers whom we have lost in the course of enthroning sustainable peace in the country.”









He equally called on leaders in the country to key into the change agenda of the government. The week-long conference is an annual forum where senior officers in the army brainstorm on their activities.