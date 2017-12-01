



President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the need for regional cooperation in the global fight against insurgency.







The Nigerian leader made this known when he met with the king of Jordan, King Abdullah (II), on the sidelines of the ongoing summit on counter terrorism in Aqaba, Jordan.







The meeting was also attended by the foreign affairs ministers of both countries and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno.

Buhari assured King Abdullah of Nigeria’s commitment towards the proposed Aqaba Process with countries in the region.





On his part, the Jordanian King said his government was in the process of opening an embassy in Nigeria’s capital Abuja in the months ahead. The summit is being attended by West African heads of states, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number of key non-governmental organisations.