Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » INSURGENCY: President Buhari Meets With King Of Jordan, Seeks Regional Cooperation
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, December 03, 2017 / comment : 0


President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the need for regional cooperation in the global fight against insurgency.


The Nigerian leader made this known when he met with the king of Jordan, King Abdullah (II), on the sidelines of the ongoing summit on counter terrorism in Aqaba, Jordan.


The meeting was also attended by the foreign affairs ministers of both countries and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno.
Buhari assured King Abdullah of Nigeria’s commitment towards the proposed Aqaba Process with countries in the region.

On his part, the Jordanian King said his government was in the process of opening an embassy in Nigeria’s capital Abuja in the months ahead. The summit is being attended by West African heads of states, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number of key non-governmental organisations.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú