Indian Hemp Smuggler Enters Police Car, Mistakes It For A Taxi

A man who smuggles Indian hemp for a living accidentally boarded a police car, as he had mistaken it for a taxi. The drug dealer in Copenhagen, Denmark, is facing the threat of a jail term, the Local reported.





According to Copenhagen Police’s Twitter feed, the man was carrying around 1,000 wraps of marijuana when he clambered into the patrol car. “Last night, a cannabis dealer from Christiania who wanted to get home quickly got into a taxi.





“He received a big surprise when he realized it was actually a police car he was sitting in,” police wrote. “The police officers were happy to see him, since he was carrying around 1,000 joints, ”the tweet continued.





The incident took place in Christiana , a part of Copenhagen known for its alternative lifestyle. However, police in the area have been clamping down on drug use in the enclave, which was established by hippie squatters 47 years ago.





The Copenhagen dealer follows a long tradition of not very smart wannabe drug barons. In January last year, two men in Rexburg, Idaho, United States of America, who were carrying more than 20 pounds of pot in their car, gave themselves up to police, convinced they were being tailed by a patrol car when, in fact, they were not.





In 2009, a 19 - year- old drug dealer decided to sell weed by going door - to- door in Brownsville, Texas.

