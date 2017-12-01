Tinubu OsinbajoLeader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has condemned a report that he may emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate for the 2019 election. It had earlier been reported that the former governor of Lagos state was being considered as the president’s running mate to boost the ruling party’s chances in the Southwest.
But Tinubu described the report as false, adding that it is a“classic case of utterly and irredeemably fake news.”Tinubu, through his media office, said:“There is no empirical or logical basis for this mischievously speculative story. Is it even conceivable, as the story recklessly insinuates, that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be considering returning to full church work rather than run with his boss, President Buhari, for a second term if the latter so decides without as much as discussing such a sensitive issue with his party and with Asiwaju Tinubu?
"In any case, is this story not entirely unwarranted and indefensible as the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket has an electoral mandate of four years out of which it has spent only over two years and a half years?“For the avoidance of doubt, Asiwaju Tinubu has absolute confidence and faith in both President Buhari and Vice-President Osinbajo, who have been working hard harmoniously in offering inspirational leadership to Nigeria at a most critical period in her history.”
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments