Tinubu Osinbajo

Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has condemned a report that he may emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate for the 2019 election. It had earlier been reported that the former governor of Lagos state was being considered as the president’s running mate to boost the ruling party’s chances in the Southwest.









But Tinubu described the report as false, adding that it is a“classic case of utterly and irredeemably fake news.”Tinubu, through his media office, said:“There is no empirical or logical basis for this mischievously speculative story. Is it even conceivable, as the story recklessly insinuates, that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be considering returning to full church work rather than run with his boss, President Buhari, for a second term if the latter so decides without as much as discussing such a sensitive issue with his party and with Asiwaju Tinubu?







