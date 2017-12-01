



Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has vowed that his administration will not spare any criminal. The governor said this in a statement on Friday in Lokoja. According to him, his government will not tolerate any criminal act in the state.





"My Administration has charged security chiefs in the state to intensify operations against criminals in the Eastern and Western Districts of the state, the same way their operations yielded results in Kogi Central,” the governor noted.







"The curfew imposed on Kogi Central enabled security agents to close in on criminals as scores of them were apprehended. Today, Kogi Central is at peace.”







He thus assured residents of the state of a peaceful yuletide. Bello said the state government is working hard to ensure there are no breach of security during the celebrations.

The governor said:





"As we approach the festive period, we want to assure the people of Kogi State of our avowed determination to ensure safety of lives and property of our citizens as well as commuters.”