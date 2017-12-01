



President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to improve the country and make neccessary sacrifice to make the future of Nigerian youths better.





The President gave the assurance at a special dinner organised in his honour by governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.







Buhari said, “I will do my best to improve Nigeria because my problem is Nigeria. "Nigeria is my target and I will remain focused to make it a better country.







"I will make neccessary sacrifice to make the future of our youths better.”He explained that his administration would continue to accord priority to education and youth empowerment, to ensure Nigeria’s development.