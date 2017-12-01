



Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has vowed never to give up fighting corruption in the country. He made the statement in Abuja on Monday during a walk to mark the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day in Abuja.







It was gathered that the EFCC boss noted that the days when impunity held sway in Nigeria were over.“It is high time Nigerians were united against corruption for sustainable development, peace and security,” Magu said.







"Our country has witnessed a torrent of the adverse effects of corruption and we need to kill the monster of corruption before it kills our country.“I will never give up in making sure that corruption is completely eradicated in Nigeria. The days of impunity are gone".







The walk took off from the EFCC Head Office, Wuse 2, Abuja en route to Unity Fountain, to Area 11 junction, with the theme, “United Against Corruption for Development Peace and Security.”