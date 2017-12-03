



Ghanaian curvacious actress and TV Host, Joselyn Dumas, revealed on her TV Show program “Keeping It Real with Joselyn Dumas” that when it comes to sex, she takes charge of all the sexual activities.





The 37-year-old actress who was joined by two of her friends on the program, all admitted that they love being in charge when it comes to having sex.





In her words:“I’m always in charge when it comes to having sex" the actress revealed. The curvy actress and TV personality is one of the prominent celebrities on Ghana.