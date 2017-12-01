



President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Imo residents that the state has a special place in his heart in terms of governance. Buhari said this on Friday at the Government House Owerri during the 50th birthday celebration of the wife of the Imo state governor, Nkechi Rochas Okorocha.





The president was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Gida Mustapha. He also eulogized Okorocha’s wife and attributed her achievements to God’s grace.





"While I was coming to Imo state, President Buhari specifically directed to tell Imo people that they have a special place in his heart,” Buhari said. "We have come to celebrate with you as well as share in the joy. So, we should see what is happening as God’s grace in our lives.”





Other dignitaries at the event included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Communication among others.