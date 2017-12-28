I Have Nothing Against Igbos ,We'll Always Remain Friends.. Buhari
Published: December 28, 2017
President Muhammadu Buhari has again restated his resolve to partner with the people of the South- East geo - political zone of the country , insisting that he would always remain a friend to Ndi Igbo .
The President, represented by the Executive Director in charge of Administration/ Training , Nigeria Television Authority, Dr. Steve Egbo , made the declaration in Item Amegu Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday, during a special empowerment programme for widows organised by a non- governmental organisation, Chinedu Ogah Foundation .
Buhari decried his alleged hatred for the people of the South- East , saying it was the handwork of “mischief makers . ”
He said , “All these accusations , permutations are all lies calculated to create bad feelings of Igbo people .
“I would remain a friend to Nd ’ Igbo. I recall that in 2002 , I invited the late Ikemba Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to my hometown of Daura . We discussed about the unity and indivisibility of Nigeria.
“In 2003 , I picked Dr. Chuba Okadigbo as my running mate in that year ’ s presidential election . If I hated Nd ’ Igbo , I wouldn’ t have done that .
“In 2017 , the Federal Government under my leadership commenced work on the Second Niger Bridge following its abandonment by the previous governments all these years. ”
He described the enterpreneurship nature of Nd ’ Igbo as “unique ;” noting that other ethnic nationalities should embrace it to move the country forward.
Earlier in his speech , the Chief Executive of Chinedu Ogah Foundation , Mr . Chinedu Ogah , commended President Buhari for his pragmatic leadership qualities and the delivery of democratic dividends to the citizens since his assumption of office .
Ogah noted that no fewer than 2 , 000 widows would benefit from the endowment fund for the less privileged set up by the COF to assist poor widows .
“Between now and December 2018, we will roll out endowment fund for the less privileged , ” he said .
