I Have No Plans To Contest For President In 2019 - Gov Obiano

Published:





Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state has denied reports that he intends to vie for the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The governor made this known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, James Eze.









Obiano said:“I dismiss them as a mere political stargazing which has no bearing on the facts on the ground.”The governor urged the people of the state to seize the opportunity of the Christmas to touch the lives of their neighbour positively with love as they commemorate the birth of Christ.









Obiano described Christmas as the season of love when Christians are expected to rise above all inhibitions to show love to their neighbours.“Christmas underscores the salvific role of Christ to mankind and reminds us all of the centrality of sacrificial love to a more peaceful and harmonious world. So, in the birth of Jesus Christ, we Christians are reminded that love is the first condition for a better world.”









Speaking further, Governor Obiano observed that Nigeria was in a period of time when only sacrificial love can heal the deep-seated wounds and harrowing agonies that harangue the people on a daily basis. He said:“We need to be kind to one another, encourage one another and support one another. Nigeria is at a time when we must all come together to seal the cracks between us with love and the celebration of Christmas gives us a perfect opportunity to do just that.”

Share This