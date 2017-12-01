Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he has no anointed candidates for the various positions in today’s national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a goodwill message signed on his behalf by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, the former President expressed optimism that the convention would produce positive outcomes which would, in turn, help the party regain power in 2019.







Jonathan urged candidates, delegates, convention committee members, and other party members, to have the party’s interest at heart during the convention.





The statement said;“As the father of the party, ex President Jonathan has no preferred candidates for any of the positions, and is prepared to work with all those that will emerge as members of the new NWC, to ensure that the party regains its pride of place in the affairs of the nation.





"The former President is pleased with the dedication and enthusiasm of all party members towards building a strong PDP and wishes all participants successful deliberations, as they seek to freely elect members of the National Working Committee that will lead the party for the next four years.





"Contrary to speculations and permutations by some interest groups, Dr Jonathan has never discussed or plotted with others against the ambition of any of the candidates, as is being falsely reported by those who are adept at spreading negative stories against the immediate past President.



