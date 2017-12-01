







A House of Representatives panel has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, over alleged abuse of waivers and bonds on import duties.



Also invited are the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, bank executives, importers, inspection agents and other critical stakeholders. All the invitees are to be quizzed on their various roles on the matter from 2010 to date.



A copy of a letter written to the affected agencies and corporate bodies showed that stakeholders such as SGS, Cotecna, Global Scan and Web Fountain Nig Limited would also be quizzed.



The House Committee on Customs, chaired by Rep Abiodun James Faleke (APC, Lagos), said all those invited must appear next Wednesday to provide detailed explanation on the matter.