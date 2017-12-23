How Omotola Jalade's Brand New iPhone 7 Was Stolen At A Beauty Pageant

Published:

Delectable Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has cried out after her new iPhone 7 was stolen last night at the Miss Nigeria Pageant, which held at Eko Hotel and Suite.





She took to the platform, to share a screenshot from her iCloud, which shows the phone is currently offline. She captioned the post;“So Sad My New Iphone Red 128g, SN:- DNPT9PP8HX98 was stolen last Night During #MissNigeria at the Eko hotel just as I was rounding up with the Judging duties…”





"Pls If you picked it or know Someone who did? Or someone’s trying to sell it to you… It can’t be used its Locked. However very valuable contacts will be lost. Pls help return. Contact @redhotconcepts if you pls have any info.”





"In many countries today, you Must Register your handset just like you do your Sim. Nigeria should adopt same to reduce phone theft.”A quick check on details on the phone shows it’s an iPhone 7, 128gb.. and it’s worth N300,000.

Share This