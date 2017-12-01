



Gunmen have raided the Lapai Police Station in Lapai area of Niger state, killing two policemen and injuring four others.



Reports say after sacking the police station, the gunmen, numbering about 50, robbed two commercial banks in the area. The operation was said to have lasted for about an hour.





According to an eyewitness, the robbers took the police unawares. "This was the first of its kind. I have not seen that kind of thing until Wednesday when the hoodlums were shooting as if we were in a war situation,” According to the Punch,





"After killing the policemen and injuring four others, the robbers shot their way into the bank vault, from which they carted away money in sacks and Ghana-must-go bags.





"Four customers of the bank were shot dead while 12 others were injured. The robbers came through Gulu-Lapai road in three vehicles. They later broke up into two groups. "One group blocked the three major roads leading to the town, to ward off security personnel.







"They shot into the air and held the entire community hostage. There was panic and commercial activities were grounded as people scampered for safety. Traders hurriedly closed shop.”







The commissioner of police in the state, Austin Agbolahor, and other senior officers were said to have visited the scene on Thursday.