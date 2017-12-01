Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: December 14, 2017 / comment : 0

Gunmen have killed a worker in one of the old generation banks in Warri, Delta State, identified as Obaro Oji.

The incident occurred on Tuesday about 8p.m. near Ekpan bridge.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately known, it was learnt from witnesses that the deceased was waylaid near the bridge, close to NNPC Housing Complex.

The sources said the banker was allegedly killed about 8p.m.  by gunmen, who chased him to the spot and shot him without taking anything from his car.

Police spokesman Andrew Aniamaka said the deceased had earlier been reported missing to the police, adding that the family was contacted when his body was found yesterday.

