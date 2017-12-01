Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State will present the 2018 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly for approval tomorrow, Monday. In a statement by Bose Lambo, Director, Public Affairs of the Assembly, the presentation would commence at 11 a.m. and guests are urged to be punctual.







"This is to inform the general public that His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, will be presenting the 2018 Budget Estimates to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at the Assembly Chamber, Alausa, Ikeja, by 11 a.m. Attendance is strictly by invitation,” Lambo said.





