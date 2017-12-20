Bizarre:Gov Wike Punishes Protesting Rivers United Players Over Unpaid Salaries

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has reportedly meted out punishment to players of Rivers United Football Club who were protesting over unpaid sign-on fees for the 2014/2015 season.



Reports have it that the players on Tuesday boycotted training and marched in protest to Government House, Port Harcourt.



Meanwhile, a picture later surfaced on Twitter where the players were allegedly being punished by the governor for daring to carry out a protest. In the picture, the players are seen lying down and apparently begging the governor for mercy.



Efforts to reach staff of the football management and the state government fails as at the time of going to press

Share This