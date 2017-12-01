Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has berated former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri for daring him to present his WAEC certificate.





This follows a comment made by Shettima when he described Jonathan as a clueless leader, at the launch of a book titled, “On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria,” authored by spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi.







Displeased by Shettima’s assertion, Omokri challenged the governor to publish his WAEC certificate alongside that of President Muhammadu Buhari since he described Jonathan as an unsophisticated country person.







Reacting to Omokri’s remark, Shettima’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau said it is embarrassing that WAEC results are being used to argue about the“leadership capacity of 60-year-old Jonathan, whose 16 years of service as Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President and President should have been sufficient to prove those claimed distinctions.”







Gusau noted that governor Shettima’s remarks about former President Jonathan have never been personal.