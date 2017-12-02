



Reno Omokri has stated that Governor Kashim Shettima is to blame for the kidnap of Chibok girls in Borno state.



In a post on his Twitter page, the US-based pastor said Shettima was warned by the former Minister of State for Education, Nyesom Wike and the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) not to hold exams at Chibok.





Omokri wrote: “Both Gov Wike and WAEC wrote Governor Shettima and told him not to hold exams at Chibok. "He still went ahead to hold exams there without providing security and now he has the guts to blame Jonathan for the #ChibokGirls kidnap.







"Only in Buhari’s Nigeria can this happen.”

Omokri also condemned the Borno State governor for not backing restructuring. "Governor Shettima dismissed restructuring by saying “to hell with restructuring.” This is a man who turned his state to hell on earth. "It’s no surprise that he wants the rest of us to join him in hell. But God is more than him. He can go to hell alone. Nigerians won’t join him.”