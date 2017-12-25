Give Your 100% Support To Buhari - Tinubu Urges Nigerians

Published:





The National Leader of the All progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to back President Muhammadu Buhari to solve the nation’s economic challenges. The former Lagos state governor made this known in a Christmas message signed by his Media Officer, Tunde Rahman.







He urged Nigerians to learn from the example of Jesus Christ who faced and “overcame the greatest evil” by uniting to overcome the country’s various challenges. Tinubu said:“The challenges facing the country are difficult ones. Let us unite to overcome our challenges and keep the hope alive.







"We must support President Buhari and complement his efforts in his resolve to stimulate the economy and reposition the country.“The president needs our support, understanding and prayers. We must fully break the terrorism of Boko Haram and completely put down the last vestiges of the terrorists.







"We must continue to pray for the men in uniform who risk their lives to keep us safe and to end this scourge on the nation. I commend our troops battling the terrorists. I thank them again for their courage and bravery.“Let us remember those who have been dispossessed of their homes and traumatised by the evil of these terrorists and pray that they all will be able to return home soon and begin their lives a new and better.







"Yet, we must do more than pray. We all have something to give, something to contribute to the greater good. As Jesus gave of himself that we may live better, we must give of ourselves that others around us may have a better life.”

