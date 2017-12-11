



Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has urged the newly-elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, to get to work immediately. Secondus was on Sunday declared winner of Saturday’s election.









And Ekweremadu said the election was free, fair and credible.“The PDP has set an example, which other political parties will have to emulate to deepen the nation’s democracy,” he said.“Importantly, I believe that 2019 is a comeback year for the PDP because distraught Nigerians look up to our great party.”









Continuing, he said that “there is a lot of work to be done and party faithful expect members of the new NWC to hit the ground running because they have no luxury of a honeymoon.“We expect them to start the process of galvanising party faithful to reposition the PDP and mobilise Nigerians towards building a Nigeria of our dreams.”