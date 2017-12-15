Gas Explosion Kills Osun State Director In Osogbo

Published:

The Deputy Director, O-Ambulance, a State of Osun safety organisation,Olori Opeyemi Omobolawa Fola has been killed by a gas explosion in the state's capital,Osogbo on Wednesday December 13, 2017.



The trained senior nurse who was also the President,Rotary Club International,GRA,Osogbo was said to had gone to the popular Grace Gas,Osogbo to refill her cylinder,when she suddenly had a call and brought out the phone from her pocket.



According to an eye-witness,the phone exploded instantly,set the woman and her car on fire,flung the cylinder to a far distance and the hapless director died before help could come.



Some people were also said to have been seriously injured as a result of the explosion.

