Popular Fuji act,Kwam 1 (K d Ulitmate) is bereaved.He lost his lovely daughter Wasilat Olaronke Marshal few days ago.Though CKN News could ascertain the cause of her death as at the time of going to press,but it was learnt that she is very close to her dad.The Fuji musician we learnt is very devastated and may because of it cancel some of his engagements in the next few weeks.