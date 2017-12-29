Fuel Scarcity: Senate Summons Kachikwu, NNPC GMD, Others

Published:

In a bid to end the ongoing fuel crisis and the untold hardship it is presently unleashing on Nigerians, the President of the Senate, Dr . Bukola Saraki, on Thursday directed the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to cut short its recess and immediately convene a meeting with industry stakeholders.





The Chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Marafa, who disclosed this in Abuja, said following the directive, the panel had summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu; Group Managing Director, NNPC, Baru; and other relevant stakeholders in the petroleum sector to a crucial meeting on Thursday, January 4, 2018.





He added that the meeting, which will be held in the Senate Hearing Room 221 and its proceedings aired live on the Nigerian Television Authority, was meant to address the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation in the last few weeks with a view to putting a complete stop to the unsavoury development.





The Senate, which is presently on Christmas and New Year break, is billed to resume committee work for the defence of the 2018 budget on January 9, and commence plenary on January 16.





Punch

