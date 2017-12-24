Fuel Scarcity: President Buhari Summons NNPC GMD Baru

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, over the lingering fuel scarcity across the country. The President met the NNPC boss on Saturday inside his official residence at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The meeting was held as fuel queues continued to increase at the few filling stations selling the product across the country. The Presidency announced the meeting between Buhari and Baru in a tweet on one of its twitter handle, @NGRPresident, on Saturday.





The statement indicated that efforts are ongoing to end the scarcity. The message read, “Tonight (Saturday), President @MBuhari meeting with GMD @NNPCgroup, @DrMKBaru, regarding the fuel supply situation nationwide.





“The President is very concerned about the situation and all efforts are going into a speedy resolution. Update soon.” As of the time of filing this report, there has not been any update on the outcome of the meeting.

Share This