Fuel Scarcity: Osinbajo, Kachikwu Meet Oil Marketers

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on yesterday in Abuja met with some major petroleum marketers over the lingering fuel scarcity in the country. Kachikwu said in a tweet that the meeting, which was productive and collaborative, was convened as part of efforts by the Federal Government to provide the much-needed solutions to the fuel issue.





The minister said that the government was very much aware of the difficulty Nigerians go through to get the scarce product but that it would soon be a thing of the past. He informed the people that the government has mandated and will monitor the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of Petroleum Resources to ensure the states are flooded with the product.





Kachikwu further thanked Nigerians for their understanding and support for the administration of President Buhari, adding that measures are being put in place to prevent a reoccurrence of such incident.

