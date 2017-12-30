FRSC Promotes 1,925 Personnel, SGF Approves Appointment of Abubakar Ringim As Deputy Corps Marshal

Published:

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim to the rank of the Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM).In a statement made available to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, stated that Boss Mustapha had equally approved the promotion of 298 Officers of the Corps.The officers promoted include: 33 Chief Route Commanders, 34 Superintendant Route Commanders, 93 Route Commanders, and 137 Deputy Route Commanders.In a similar development, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi had equally approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors, and 942 Road Marshal Assistants.According to Kazeem, the Marshal Inspector promoted include: 57 Deputy Marshal Inspectors, 71 Assistant Marshal Inspectors, 54 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 234 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 207 Marshal Inspectors I, and 62 Marshal Inspector II.While the Marshal Assistants promoted are: 45 Deputy Chief Road Marshal Assistants, 81 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 146 Road Marshal Assistants I, and 670 Road Marshal Assistants II.According to Kazeem, Oyeyemi commended the performance of the newly promoted Officers and Marshals of the Corps, numbering 1,925, as well as encouraging them to put in their bests in the course of their duties as they assume higher responsibility in their career.Oyeyemi also assured the newly promoted personnel of more opportunities of promotion in the nearest, and urged them to be of good character as 2018 will afford them more opportunities.The corps marshal therefore, admonished them to put in a great effort to achieve the mandate of the Corps which was aimed at combating road crashes by 15% and Fatality by 25% yearly.