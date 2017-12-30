Four Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Community, Several Injured

Published:





Gunmen on Friday reportedly invaded Kamale community in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State killing four persons and some sustaining injuries. The member representing Michika/Madagali in the House of Representatives, Honourable Adamu Jamal who was in the village at the time of the attack, escaped death by the whiskers. The lawmaker purportedly escaped through the mountains, thereby sustaining injuries in the process.







According to him, the identity or the motive of the attackers could not be ascertained because they could not be identified as Boko Haram members, neither were they Fulani herdsmen based on the mode of their operation. There were, however, speculations that the assailants may have carried out the killings on an intended target.







Confirming the attack, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Othman on Friday said the Command had launched an investigation towards tracking down the perpetrators.

Share This