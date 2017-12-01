



Former Trump national security adviser, Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office.





Flynn is the first person inside President Donald Trump's administration to be reached by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. The development provides the clearest picture yet of coordination between Flynn and other Trump advisers in their contact with Russian officials to influence international policy.



According to an FBI statement, Flynn communicated with then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak after being asked by a senior Trump transition official to find out how foreign governments stood on a coming UN Security Council resolution about Israel.





The prosecutors did not name any transition officials. In a statement, Flynn said he acknowledged that his actions " were wrong, and, through my faith in God, I am working to set things right. My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country. I accept full responsibility for my actions," he said.





Flynn is the fourth person connected to Trump's campaign to be charged as part of Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and members of Trump's team, as well as potential obstruction of justice and financial crimes.