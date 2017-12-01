



The federal government says the whistle-blower that provided information which led to the recovery of N13bn in Ikoyi will get his commission this week. It was gathered that the whistle-blower will be paid N421,330,595.





According to reports, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has directed the release of the money. "The money for the payment of the Ikoyi whistle-blower is ready and that money is ready for release this week,” a source in the ministry said.



