Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 12, 2017 / comment : 0


The federal government says the whistle-blower that provided information which led to the recovery of N13bn in Ikoyi will get his commission this week. It was gathered that the whistle-blower will be paid N421,330,595.

According to reports, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, has directed the release of the money. "The money for the payment of the Ikoyi whistle-blower is ready and that money is ready for release this week,” a source in the ministry said.

"A directive has already been issued that the money should be released to the whistle-blower and that will be done before the end of the week.”Recall that the Federal Government’s whistle-blower policy gives informants between 2.5 per cent and 5 per cent of any recovered money.

