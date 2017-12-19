FG Reveals How David Mark Unlawfully Bought Senate President’s official House

Published:





Federal Government under the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari has accused former Senate President, David Mark, of illegally acquiring his then official house as his private property. In September this year, the government, through the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, which is chaired by Chief Okoi Obono Obla, gave the former Senate President a 21 day notice to quit the mansion.





The notice to quit, however, asked Mark to show cause why the Federal Government should not enforce the recovery of the property for public good. But Mark had quickly filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja to quash all steps taken by the panel to evict him and recover the house from him. The case has not been heard.





According to Punch, it obtained from court sources, copies of documents, including exhibits, filed by the former Senate President in his suit challenging the recovery process. The Senate President's official residence is sited on 1. 6 hectares of land at 1 Musa Usman Street, also known as No. 1 Chuba Okadigbo Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Gudu, Abuja.





According to title documents, the property comprises eight structures, made up of the main house, ADC/chief security detail's house, guest chalet, security, generator house, boys quarters, security post, driver, servants, quarters and chapel. The eight structures are said to be properly spaced and linked with well paved drive and walkways and further done with lawns. Mark, the senator, currently representing Benue South in the National Assembly, is accused of illegally acquiring the property with the approval of former President Goodluck Jonathan despite that such property was excluded from the monetisation policy of the Federal Government.

Share This