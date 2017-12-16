FG Releases N3bn For East-West Road

Published:

The Federal Government says it has released N3bn to the contractors handling the dualization of the East-West road. This was disclosed by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani on Friday at a media parley.





According to the minister, the fund was to enable the contractors return to the project site and continue with the work. Usani assured that the Federal Government will not abandon the project as it is committed to finishing it. He also debunked media reports that names of 40 contractors handling the East West road project have been compiled for submission to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.





The minister stated that only four contractors are handing the five sections of the East West road.

He noted that none of them was indicted in carrying out the projects.

