The federal government today provided contact information of the nation’s Mission in Tripoli to be used by distressed Nigerians in Libya.





The numbers – +218910144487, +218925099384 and +218917953365- and the email addresses -nigeria@nigeriantripoli.org and help@for would give Nigerians quick access to and assistance from the Mission and Nigerian embassy.





This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, in Abuja.