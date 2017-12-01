Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) is being prepared by the authorities for the rigging of the 2019 general elections. Governor Wike stated that the so-called review of the operation of SARs following the outcry by Nigerians over the deadly illegal acts of the organisation is merely aimed at diverting public focus.





Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Board of Editors of Sun Publishing Limited to the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Governor Wike described SARS as a gang of criminals, leading Nigeria to disaster. The management of Sun Publishing Limited led by its Managing Director, Eric Osagie visited to present the letter of nomination to the Rivers state governor as Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017.





He said: “SARS is being prepared for the rigging of elections in 2019. Time has come for people to resist these criminals in uniform because they cannot kill everyone. "SARS has not helped in Rivers State. Rather they perpetrate criminal activities. With the sustained activities of SARS, Nigeria is heading for disaster".





He pointed out that when Rivers State Government alerted the nation on the criminal activities of SARS across the state, the authorities disregarded the evidence presented. Governor Wike added that the same thing happened when the Inspector General of Police deliberately withdrew his security details to give the APC an advantage.





He said,“When the Inspector General of Police took his impunity to Anambra State and withdrew the Security details of the Anambra State Governor, the Senate quickly intervened because they knew that the acts of lawlessness of the Inspector General of Police was getting close".



