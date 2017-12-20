FG Issues Provisional Licences To Six New Private Universities

Published:

The Federal Ministry of Education on Tuesday issued provisional licences to the six newly established private universities. The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the provisional licences to the institutions in Abuja. The institutions are Admiralty University Ibusa in Delta,



Spiritan University Neochi, Abia,



Precious Cornerstone University in Ibadan, Oyo State,



Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt.



Others are Atiba University in Oyo, Oyo State



And Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Ijaniki, Lagos State.





Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono said the Federal Executive Council approved the take-off of the universities on December 6. He said that the approvals were given to the universities to provide quality education in Nigeria.



He said the approval had increased the number of private universities in the country to 74.

