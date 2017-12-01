Odinakalu

Former Director-General of National Human Rights Commission Chidi Odinkalu is worried over the Federal Government’s handling of the killing of Nigerians abroad.bHe spoke on the sidelines of Human Rights Fiesta on Monday in Abuja.







According to him, the Federal Government did not do anything over the death of six Nigerian females abroad recently.“If one white person gets killed in France, our president sends a condolence message,” Odinkalu said.





"It is disappointing that our president does not take it seriously when Nigerians are killed. Rather, we get condolence messages being sent out to the rest of the world when their own people are killed. "If all the Nigerians being killed don’t matter, and one white person killed matters to our president, that tells that you we have a lot of work to do.





