



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday inaugurated a committee to oversee the burial of former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme.





Ekwueme died in the United Kingdom (UK) on November 19.





He was 85.





Mustapha eulogised the late Dr Ekwueme’s personality, who he said served his fatherland meritoriously.





The SGF assured the family, who are part of the committee, that the late Vice-President would be given a befitting burial.





He said the Federal Government would foot the bill and the evacuation of the body from London hospital to Nigeria.





A statement by the Deputy Director (Press), Mohammed T. K. Nakorji, on behalf of the SGF, listed the members of the committee as: Mr. Boss Mustapha (Chairman), Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN, member), Alhaji Lai Mohammed (member).





Others are: Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Labour and Employment Minister, Dr. Chris N. Ngige, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Director-General of Directorate of State Services (DSS), Mallam Lawal Musa Daura.





Also in the committee are: Pastor Goodheart Obi Ekwueme, Prof. Osita Chukwulobelu (SSG, Anambra State), Dr. R. P. Ugo (member/Secretary).



