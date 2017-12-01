







The Federal Government on Wednesday approved the establishment of six new private universities in Nigeria. The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.











He said this was part of steps taken to enable National Universities Commission (NUC) ensure maximum supervision in order to maintain required standards.









Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo presided over the meeting, while the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita among others were in attendance.