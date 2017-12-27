Femi Fani-Kayode Slams President Buhari And His Cabinet

Published:

Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that members of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led cabinet behave like pimps and mafia dons. He made the remark on Tuesday while reacting to Buhari’s comments over his (Buhari) age.





Buhari had on Monday admitted he did not know he was 75-years-old until he was told. This has however not gone well with Fani-Kayode who has now labelled him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as "lying fiends.”





"As President u claim that u cannot remember ur age. Next ur VP tells us that NNPC is not part of the Federal Government. What did we do to deserve these lying fiends and shady characters as leaders? They behave more like pimps, mafia dons and cult members than statesmen,” the ex-minister fondly called FFK tweeted.

Share This