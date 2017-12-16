Fayose,Labour Party Berates Buhari Over Approved $1bn To Fight Boko Haram

Published:

Share This

Ekiti state Governor Ayo Fayose has said the decision to withdraw $1bn from the Excess Crude Account was a ploy by the APC-led Federal Government to fund Buhari’s re-election in 2019. “For posterity sake, I wish to place it on record that I was not among the governors who approved the withdrawal of almost half of our savings in the Excess Crude Account, which belongs to the three tiers of government, to fight an already defeated insurgency,” he said.The Labour Party also alleged that the Federal Government is deceiving Nigerians with Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. National Chairman of the Labour Party, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam made the allegation on Friday. He was reacting to the Nigeria Governor’s Forum approval of $1bn from the Excess Crude Account to fight terrorism in Nigeria’s troubled region.The LP chair wondered why the Muhammadu Buhari-led government needs such humongous fund for insurgency that it claimed to have defeated. According to him, such move amounts to deceit, adding that there is still more to be seen in the unending fight against the insurgents.“This is, unfortunately, the situation we have found ourselves in Nigeria today, the more you look the less you see,” Abdulsalam told Punch. “This administration must learn to tell Nigerians the truth because as things are today, we are all still being deceived.”Also, The Peoples Democratic Party has said it is wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari to say he wants to spend $1bn (N365bn) to fight insurgency when another general election is approaching. The main opposition party insisted that it would not support the plan while calling on Nigerians to demand its reversal by the government.