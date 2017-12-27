Fayose Supplies Fuel To Over 3,000 Cars, Okada

Published:

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has revealed that the state dispensed fuel to over 3,000 cars and okada to cushion the effect of the scarcity of the commodity. Fayose had ordered that 80% of Government House Fuel Dump be taken to a petrol station in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.





And in a tweet on his official handle, the governor noted that he would repeat the gesture if the need arises.“We finished selling the petrol taken from Govt Fuel Dump to members of the public today. At 20 litres per vehicle & N1k per Okada,we were able to reach more than 3,000 vehicles and Okadas combined. If the need arises, we will to do it again to reduce the sufferings of our people,” Fayose tweeted on Tuesday.





