A former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fatai Adeyanju, has alleged that he was disqualified from running for the office of the national treasurer of the party. Adeyanju told journalists on Saturday that he was also prevented from entering the Eagle Square, venue of the party’s national convention.





He alleged that the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, was responsible for the way he was treated. The former auditor said he was disqualified from the race because of his alleged inability to present his tax certificate.





