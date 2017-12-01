Popular Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has allegedly resurrected a baby who was confirmed dead during a programme at his Adoration ministry in Enugu state yesterday.

According to the photos shared online, the child was brought to the crowded crusade in a box and handed to the priest who then revived her after praying for her before returning her to her family.





In the photos, Fr. Mbaka was seen at the altar, bending over the child who was lying inside the box. In a different photo, he was seen handing the child back to her mother (apparently after the baby has been revived).