



Femi Falana (SAN) has sued the Federal Capital Development Authority for sustaining injuries on his leg when he fell into an uncovered manhole in Abuja. The revered lawyer is demanding N100m as damages.



The senior lawyer, who is reported to have been walking with the aid of crutches due to injuries, claimed that he had so far spent N209,580 on his medical treatment.





Falana said he has been walking with the aid of crutches for at least four weeks. He claimed in the suit marked CV/0248/17 to have on October 27 fallen into a manhole while walking along the Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama District.







Falana is seeking a court declaration that the FCDA failed in its responsibility of either ensuring that the manhole was properly covered up or putting up a caution sign to warn road users.





"The defendant ought to know that leaving a manhole open in the middle of the road was dangerous for all road users, especially pedestrians,” he said.





"The defendant owes the plaintiff a duty of care to ensure his safety while walking on Sheu Shagari Way, Maitama District, Abuja. "The defendant is the Federal Capital Development Authority, a body established by an Act of the National Assembly with a duty to construct and maintain such roads, railways, sidings, tramways, bridges, reservoirs, watercourses, buildings, plant and machinery and such other works as may be necessary for, or conducive to, the discharge of its functions under the Act establishing it.”