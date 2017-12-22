Factional Group: PDP Alleges Buhari Wants To Be Sole Candidate In 2019

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to be the sole presidential candidate in the country during the 2019 elections. It argued that this was the reason agents of the All Progressives Congress were bent on causing dissatisfaction among PDP members ahead of 2019.





The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr . Kola Ologbondiyan , who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said those who opened an illegal office of the party at the Asokoro District of Abuja were being deceived.





The former ruling party however said such plot would fail, adding that its members would not be deceived by the ruling party. The PDP declared that the plot by some of its members to form a parallel executive was being engineered by the APC. A group, made up of about five members of the party, had, on Wednesday, opened a new secretariat for the main party.





Ologbondiyan however alleged that the APC was coming to reality about its alleged unpopularity among Nigerians, adding that the majority of its members would defect to the PDP soon. He said,“We will not allow the APC to distract us . APC has become very worried since we held our convention. As we speak , the constitution of the APC requires them to hold convention every two years but they have not done so.





"They are so unsettled that the PDP is progressing and progressing progressively. That is why they are using some people to cause confusion in our party but we have gone beyond that. "What is more important now is that we are embarking on membership drive to win more members back to the PDP. "President Buhari wants to be the sole candidate in 2019; that’s why they ( APC ) want to cause crisis in our party.





"We are going to stand as a party and we are going to fiercely contest elections in 2019. Our doors are open to Nigerians and anyone who is interested in contesting an election in 2019 can come in. "I can assure you that majority of people still hanging around in the APC are coming back home, the PDP. APC is going to the next election as an empty party .”

