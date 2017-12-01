



The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered an investigation into an allegation of extortion against the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson Ajayi Okesanmi. The allegation against Okesanmi came to light following the online campaign for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) due to reports of the unit’s alleged brutality and rights abuses.







Okesanmi made this known in an interview on Wednesday. "The IG has ordered for an investigation and I might not want to disclose anything about it because of the investigation. We received a letter this morning. The investigation will reveal whether money was collected from the guy or not" Okesanmi he said.







One Michael Asiwaju with the Twitter handle @Asiwaju_Limited posted a tweet about how Okesanmi allegedly extorted $2,000 cash from him. He said the policeman forced him to transfer N155,000 into the bank account of one of his subordinates and seized his Samsung smartphone.